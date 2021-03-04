Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Bionaut Labs pioneers use of micro robots

Biotechnology
4 March 2021

Newly-launched Bionaut Labs has raised $20 million in a financing round led by Khosla Ventures. The firm will focus on developing precision medicine treatments for CNS disorders.

Using its proprietary Bionaut treatment modality, the company’s lead therapeutic program targets glioma, a type of brain cancer. The firm is also advancing a program in Huntington's disease.

A Bionaut is a novel treatment modality that uses remote-controlled microscale robots to deliver biologics, nucleic acids, or small molecule therapies locally to targeted CNS disease areas.

Chief executive Michael Shpigelmacher said: "The Bionaut approach allows us to be free of the constraints of conventional neurosurgery. They make it possible to get to the precise brain area we want to target, providing the freedom to explore new pathways and remove the device without leaving a footprint.”

The firm hopes to be able to offer better efficacy and safety than with traditional approaches.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Exscientia and Blue Oak to use AI to find brain disorder drugs
15 October 2020
Series A
Latus Bio launches with $54 million in Series A financing
7 May 2024
Biotechnology
Novel drugs from Anavex hope to reverse Alzheimer's damage amid a stagnant marketplace
6 November 2014
Biotechnology
Prospect of SC Leqembi looms larger
26 October 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze