BRIEF—BioNTech notches up 1st-qtr 1.75 billion-euro revenues

Biotechnology
10 May 2021

German biotech BioNTech today revealed that total revenues for the first-quarter of 2021 were estimated to be 2,048.4 million euros (~$3 billion) compared to 27.7 million euros for the like three months of 2020.

The increase was mainly due to rapidly increasing the supply of COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed BNT162b2 in the USA and Comirnaty in Europe, worldwide.

Under the collaboration agreements, territories have been allocated between BioNTech, Pfizer and Fosun Pharma based on marketing and distribution rights.

BioNTech’s commercial revenues include an estimated amount of 1,751.9 million euros comprising BioNTech’s share of gross profit from COVID-19 vaccine sales in Pfizer’s territories, which represents a net figure, as well as sales milestones.

In addition, 63.9 million euros sales to BioNTech’s collaboration partners of products manufactured by BioNTech and 199.8 million euros direct COVID-19 vaccine sales to customers in BioNTech’s territory have been recognized.

Net profit was 1,128.1 million euros for the three months of 2021, compared to 53.4 million euros net loss for the like 2020 period.

