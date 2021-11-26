Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—BioNTech testing Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine against latest variant

Biotechnology
26 November 2021

Germany’s BioNTech has said it is testing Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer that is one of the most-widely used in the western world, against the new variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in several southern African counties, according to a company statement.

The company said it expects to know in two weeks whether it works against the variant.

The first case in Europe was reported on Friday, in Belgium.

"We understand the concern of experts and have immediately initiated investigations on variant B.1.1.529," BioNTech said.

Pfizer and BioNTech have taken actions months ago to be able to adapt the mRNA vaccine within six weeks and ship initial batches within 100 days in the event of an escape variant, the company said.

It said the variant “differs significantly from previously observed variants” because of additional mutations on the spike protein, which vaccines target.

Shares in BioNTech climbed 7.2% $326.56 in pre-market trading, while partner Pfizer added 5.6% to $53.75.

