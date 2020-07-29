Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Bluepint Medicines' Ayvakit set for priority review in China

Biotechnology
29 July 2020

Blueprint Medicines' Ayvakit (avapritinib), a treatment for gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), was put on the list for priority review by China's Center for Drug. Evaluation (CDE).

Approved in the USA in January, the drug is under pivotal studies in China by Blueprint's Chinese partner CStone Pharmaceuticals.

The Suzhou-based company in-licensed the Greater China rights to avapritinib, BLU554 and BLU667 from Blueprint in 2018.

The China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) of the precision therapy avapritinib for two indications in April this year.

One indication is for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic GIST harboring a platelet-derived growth factor receptor alpha (PDGFRA) exon 18 mutation, including PDGFRA D842V mutations; the other is for the treatment of adults with unresectable or metastatic fourth-line GIST.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves Ayvakit for advanced systemic mastocytosis
17 June 2021
Biotechnology
Set-back for Blueprint Medicines as CRL issued for avapritinib
15 May 2020
Biotechnology
Blueprint Medicines gets FDA nod for GI stromal tumor drug Ayvakit
10 January 2020
Biotechnology
CStone's avapritinib NDA accepted in China for two GIST indications
23 April 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze