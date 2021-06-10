BRIEF—Bright Peak Therapeutics raises $107 million

Bright Peak Therapeutics, a biotech firm developing next-generation cytokine immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune disease and based in San Diego, USA, and Basel, Switzerland, today announced that it raised $107 million in a Series B financing.

“The investment from this accomplished crossover syndicate underscores the enthusiasm for our platform and re-affirms our commitment to transform the therapeutic utility of cytokines to treat people with cancer and autoimmune diseases,” said Fredrik Wiklund, president and chief executive of Bright Peak, adding: “This capital will allow us to expand our Immunocytokine platform and advance our deep pipeline of programs across IL-2, IL-18 and IL-7.”

The round was led by RA Capital, with participation by founding investor Versant Ventures and new investors Fidelity Management & Research Company, Invus, Qatar Investment Authority, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Alexandria Venture Investments and an undisclosed leading healthcare investment fund.