Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Cara Therapeutics files NDA for Korsuva

Biotechnology
29 December 2020

US biopharma company Cara Therapeutics has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration for Korsuva Injection (difelikefalin) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus in hemodialysis patients.

Korsuva Injection received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for this indication.

Cara has requested Priority Review for the NDA which, if granted, could result in a six-month review process.

The FDA has a 60-day filing review period to determine whether the NDA is complete and acceptable for filing.

The drug is partnered for the US market with Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma under a deal worth a potential $540 million to Cara.

Some analysts have forecast that Korsuva could potentially bring in over $500 million sales at peak.



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze