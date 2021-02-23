Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Catalent to buy Belgian CDMO Delphi Genetics

Biotechnology
23 February 2021

USA-based Catalent is to acquire Delphi Genetics, a plasmid DNA (pDNA) cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) from Belgium.

Catalent, which sees pDNA as a key component in most gene therapy and gene-enabled cell therapy production processes, is also announcing the launch of pDNA development and manufacturing services at its Rockville, Maryland facility.

Manja Boerman, president, Catalent Cell and Gene Therapy, said: “Cell and gene therapy production is complex, and most developers prefer to use experienced partners with an integrated offering across the supply chain. Having integrated pDNA supply is a critical component for the fast and efficient production of viral vectors.

“By providing these capabilities in both Europe and the USA, where the vast majority of genetic therapy companies are based, we will help our partners improve processes and reduce timelines as they bring their life-changing therapies to patients.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
China's Gracell leaps on news of an up to $1.2 billion M&A deal
26 December 2023
Biotechnology
European Commission clears acquisition of Ambry Genetics
6 October 2017
Biotechnology
Avrobio and Tectonic Therapeutic announce merger
31 January 2024
Biotechnology
New contract manufacturer to be spun out of Jaguar Gene Therapy
22 January 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze