BRIEF—Catalent to buy Belgian CDMO Delphi Genetics

USA-based Catalent is to acquire Delphi Genetics, a plasmid DNA (pDNA) cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) from Belgium.

Catalent, which sees pDNA as a key component in most gene therapy and gene-enabled cell therapy production processes, is also announcing the launch of pDNA development and manufacturing services at its Rockville, Maryland facility.

Manja Boerman, president, Catalent Cell and Gene Therapy, said: “Cell and gene therapy production is complex, and most developers prefer to use experienced partners with an integrated offering across the supply chain. Having integrated pDNA supply is a critical component for the fast and efficient production of viral vectors.

“By providing these capabilities in both Europe and the USA, where the vast majority of genetic therapy companies are based, we will help our partners improve processes and reduce timelines as they bring their life-changing therapies to patients.”