Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Certain patients benefit from osimertinib, says IQWiG

Biotechnology
4 October 2021

UK pharma major AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso (osimertinib) was the first drug to be approved for adjuvant treatment after complete tumor resection in adults with stage IB to IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

In an early benefit assessment, the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) investigated whether the drug, compared with the appropriate comparator therapy, offers an added benefit to patients with an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletion or exon 21 substitution mutation.

Accordingly, an added benefit is not proven for patients without prior adjuvant platinum-based chemotherapy.

However, there is a hint of considerable added benefit of osimertinib over watchful waiting as appropriate comparator therapy for patients who have already received such chemotherapy or for whom it is not suitable.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Lung cancer drug Tagrisso gains additional approval in Japan
21 August 2018
Biotechnology
First-line indication for Tagrisso in USA
19 April 2018
Biotechnology
AstraZeneca Pharma India moves court against NPPA demand notice
1 July 2021
Biotechnology
Soriot's ship stays the course in first quarter
30 April 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze