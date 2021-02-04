Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Change of CEO at Chugai

Biotechnology
4 February 2021

Japanese drugmaker Chugai Pharmaceuticals today announced that, based on the recommendation of the Appointment Committee, the company resolved to appoint Osamu Okuda, currently representative director, president and chief operating officer, as chief executive as of March 23, 2021.

Explaining the decision for the appointment of a new CEO, Chugai, which is majority owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche, said it has been decided to promote the firm’s new growth strategy, TOP I 2030, formulated for the year 2030, to achieve sustainable growth and development of the Chugai group and further enhancing corporate value under a new management structure.

Under the new management structure, current chairman and CEO Tatsuro Kosaka will continue to chair the board in his capacity as representative director and chairman.

Dr Okuda will bear the role and responsibilities for decision-making over company-wide strategies and the execution of operations in his capacity as representative director, president and CEO.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Sumitomo Dainippon to open regenerative meds/cell therapy business in San Diego
8 May 2019
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Golden Ticket competition for biotech startups
12 September 2019
Biotechnology
Eisai determined to turn around Leqembi’s sluggish start
8 March 2024
Biotechnology
Astellas hit hard by profit-busting setbacks
16 April 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze