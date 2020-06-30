BRIEF—Chiesi and Bioasis Technologies to work together

The rare diseases business of Italy’s Chiesi has inked a deal with USA-based Bioasis Technologies, related to the latter’s “xB3” platform.

The global, exclusive licensing agreement will focus on four lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). The platform has potential to transport medicines across the blood-brain barrier at therapeutic dosage levels.

Chiesi will pay for all R&D and commercialization costs, and will be liable for milestone payments of up to $138 million, plus royalties on net sales.