Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—China approves 6th home-grown anti-PD1 MAb

Biotechnology
30 August 2021

China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted approval for the New Drug Application (NDA) for the new anti-PD1 monoclonal antibody (MAb) – zimberelimab - from Harbin Gloria Pharmaceutical and WuXi Biologics, as a second line treatment for recurrent/refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma (CHL).

This is China's sixth approved home-grown anti-PD1 MAb. The other five are penpulimab from Akeso/China National Biotec, camrelizumab from Hengrui, tislelizumab from BeiGene, toripalimab from Coherus BioSciences, and Innovent/Eli Lilly's Sintilimab.

Hengrui's camrelizumab so far has approval for five indications, more than any of its rivals. These indications are nasopharyngeal carcinoma, CHL, esophageal cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

China's national drug reimbursement list covered most Chinese developed anti-PD1 MAbs, but none of the four imported counterparts – Merck & Co’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab), Roche’s Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi (durvalumab).



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze