BRIEF—Chugai gets nod for new use of Tecentriq and Avastin

25 September 2020

Japan’s Chugai Pharmaceutical has received approval for an additional indication of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW).

The combination therapy was designated for priority review from the MHLW in April 2020 based on the positive data showing improvement of prognosis, which subsequently led to the approval seven months after the filing of the application.

“I am very pleased that the combination therapy of Tecentriq and Avastin has been approved for the treatment of HCC in patients with poor prognosis and limited treatment options,” said Dr Osamu Okuda, president and chief operating office of Chugai, which is majority owned by Swiss pharma giant Roche.

