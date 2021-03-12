Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen gets WHO backing

Biotechnology
12 March 2021

Adding to its European Commission conditional marketing authorization just a day earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) today listed the COVID-19 vaccine Ad26.COV2.S, developed by Janssen, the prescription pharma unit of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson, for emergency use in all countries and for COVAX roll-out.

“Every new, safe and effective tool against COVID-19 is another step closer to controlling the pandemic,” said WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“But the hope offered by these tools will not materialize unless they are made available to all people in all countries. I urge governments and companies to live up to their commitments and to use all solutions at their disposal to ramp up production so that these tools become truly global public goods, available and affordable to all, and a shared solution to the global crisis,” he stressed.

The vaccine, dubbed COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, is the first to be listed by the WHO as a single dose regimen, which should facilitate vaccination logistics in all countries.

The ample data from large clinical trials shared by the company also shows that the vaccine is effective in older populations.

As part of the emergency use (EUL) process, the company producing the vaccine must commit to continue to generate data to enable full licensure and WHO prequalification of the vaccine.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Manufacturing back on track for J&J COVID-19 jab
30 July 2021
Biotechnology
FDA's vaccine position bodes well for mRNA jabs
27 January 2023
Biotechnology
FDA COVID-19 vaccine update
15 March 2023
Biotechnology
BRIEF—AstraZeneca stopped from using plant that botched J&J COVID-19 vaccine
4 April 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze