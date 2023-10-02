Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Darrin Disley-led Mogrify extends Series A financing to $46 million

Biotechnology
2 October 2023

UK-based Mogrify has announced an additional $10 million closing of its Series A financing, bringing the total raised in the round to $46 million.

The funding will support further advancement of Mogrify’s pipeline of in vivo reprogramming therapies through pre-clinical translation, continued platform optimization, and facilitation of new and existing biopharma collaborations.

This additional close was co-led by strategic corporate investor, Astellas Venture Management and Parkwalk Advisors, the leading funder of UK university spin-outs, with support from Ahren Innovation Capital, Trend Investment Group, and Jonathan Milner, co-founder of Abcam.

The Cambridge-based company’s pipeline aims to address degenerative diseases of the eye, ear and pancreas via direct in vivo restoration of clinically-valuable cell types, in the hope of treating patients with vision loss, hearing loss and diabetes.

Mogrify’s chief executive is Darren Disley, a co-founder, investor and former chief executive of gene editing company Horizon Discovery Group, and one of the UK’s most prominent biotech entrepreneurs.

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