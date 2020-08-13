BRIEF—Debiopharm announces Debio 1143 study update

Debiopharm has announced the release of compelling follow-up results from the Phase II study of Debio 1143 alongside chemo-radiation therapy (CRT) versus CRT alone in high-risk patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

There were promising overall survival (OS) outcomes at three years, according to the Swiss family-owned biopharma, with the Debio 1143 patients showing a statistically- and clinically-significant improvement in OS versus the control group.

The results also confirm the sustainability of the promising two-year outcomes recently published in Lancet1 by demonstrating continued, statistically-significant improvements across all other major endpoints including the doubling of the progression free survival rate along with superior duration of response.