BRIEF—DelSiTech teams up with China's Anticancer Bioscience

DelSiTech teams up with China's Anticancer Bioscience

18 May 2022

Finnish drug delivery firm DelSiTech has joined forces with a precision medicine firm based in China, Anticancer Bioscience, to develop silica-based therapies in oncology.

The firms will seek to develop long-acting controlled release treatments, combining the former’s expertise in biomaterials with Chinese drug research innovation, originating from the J Michael Bishop Institute of Cancer Research.

DelSiTech chief executive Lasse Leino said: “This new collaboration highlights the versatility of our Silica Matrix platform which is suitable for therapeutic applications in oncology.”

He added: “We estimate that in the future, many treatment modalities for cancer diseases will be centered on long-acting controlled release products. Recently, we presented data on how widely used anticancer peptides goserelin and triptorelin can be formulated into Silica Matrix to produce injectable long-acting products.”

