Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Destiny welcomes new AMR Action Fund

Biotechnology
15 July 2020

Following the launch of the AMR Action Fund, Brighton, UK-based Destiny Pharma has commented on the urgent need for such resources to combat the rise of antimicrobial resistance.

Last week, 20 global drugmakers  launched the $1 billion fund with the aim of supporting promising candidates.

Destiny’s lead asset, XF-73, is in Phase IIb studies for post-surgical bacterial infections.

Chief executive Neil Clark said: “The new pharma backed fund is the latest in a series of new initiatives from regulators, governments and healthcare investors to support innovation that addresses AMR.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
UK biotech minnow posts positive early-stage results with MRSA candidate
5 September 2016
Biotechnology
Destiny soars on new data for XF-73 Nasal Gel
29 March 2021
Biotechnology
Destiny passes safety review of Phase IIb XF-73 trial
11 August 2020
Biotechnology
Destiny Pharma’s XF-73 nasal gel cuts need for post-cardiac surgical antibiotics
22 July 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze