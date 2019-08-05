Wednesday 25 March 2026

BRIEF—Digital health provider in $500 million series C round

Biotechnology
5 August 2019

UK-based digital health startup Babylon will break records with a $500 million Series C financing.

The financing is the largest ever European digital health raise, as well one of the largest fundraisings in UK venture capital history.

Babylon combines AI technology with the medical expertise of humans. The company delivers full access to healthcare, including personalized health assessments, treatment advice and face-to-face appointments with doctors.

The funds will be used to further advance its suite of products and AI technology and increase its global platform, particularly in the USA.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Investors to give £27 million to George Health to tackle diseases
10 March 2020
Biotechnology
BioInnovation Institute invests in three international start-ups
22 August 2022
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Vaxneuvance for children approved in UK
9 November 2022
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Darrin Disley-led Mogrify extends Series A financing to $46 million
2 October 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Boehringer grows sales by 7.3% in a successful 2025
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer grows sales by 7.3% in a successful 2025
25 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Merck bids $6.7 billion for Terns Pharmaceuticals
25 March 2026
Biotechnology
Chugai wins Japanese regulatory approval for Lunsumio and Polivy combo
25 March 2026
Biotechnology
Insilico launches PandaClaw as AI agents reshape drug discovery
25 March 2026
Biotechnology
FDA approves Adstiladrin label update
25 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
AI in precision medicine market set for rapid growth through 2032
25 March 2026
Biotechnology
Cellgenes raises over $14m to advance stem cell pipeline
25 March 2026


Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharma company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, obesity and NASH.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze