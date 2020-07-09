Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Dupixent rival under review in USA and Europe

Biotechnology
9 July 2020

The US regulator will review a submission from LEO Pharma for approval to market tralokinumab in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). A target action date has been set for the second quarter of 2021.

The Danish dermatology specialist, which has been testing the interleukin (IL)-13 blocker in the Phase III ECZTRA program, submitted tralokinumab for approval in Europe in early June 2020.

LEO acquired rights to tralokinumab from AstraZeneca in 2016. If approved, it will be the first biologic to challenge Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent (dupilumab), the current leading option.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
New data show Rinvoq bests Dupixent in atopic dermatitis study
26 April 2024
Biotechnology
Japan first to approve Dupixent for chronic spontaneous urticaria
16 February 2024
Biotechnology
Sanofi angered by NICE’s Dupixent snub
14 February 2024
Biotechnology
Positive Dupixent Phase III results in dermatitis in adolescents
16 May 2018


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze