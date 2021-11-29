Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Dutch BioConnection to make clinical trial material for Nykode

Biotechnology
29 November 2021

BioConnection, an independent Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) based in Oss, The Netherlands, today announced that Nykode Therapeutics, the Norwegian vaccines and novel immunotherapies company formerly known as Vaccibody, has selected BioConnection for the aseptic drug product manufacturing of its lead vaccine candidate.

Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company, developing vaccines and novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases with a high unmet medical need.

Nykode’s chief technical officer Mette Husbyn commented: “We chose to partner with BioConnection for the manufacturing of Nykode’s precious clinical trial material because of their tailored solutions for production, matching the requirements for small scale batches. Moreover, BioConnection has an excellent broad manufacturing and regulatory track record, including EMA and FDA certification.”

