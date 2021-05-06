Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Dyno Therapeutics raises $100 million for gene therapies

Biotechnology
6 May 2021

AI-driven gene therapy specialist Dyno Therapeutics has raised $100 million in a series A financing led by investment company Andreessen Horowitz.

The firm said it would use the money to expand its CapsidMap platform, which uses artificial intelligence technology for the design of novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy vectors.

Founded in 2018, Dyno is targeting liver, muscle, eye and central nervous system (CNS) diseases, and aims to broaden its focus to include lung, heart and kidney disease.

The firm is already working to develop AAV vectors for Novartis, Sarepta and Roche.

Jorge Conde, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, said that gene therapies have traditionally been held back “due to the limitations of naturally occurring AAV vectors.”

He added: “The field needs improved gene delivery and is eager to discover and adopt improved AAV vectors. Dyno directly addresses and solves this challenge.”

