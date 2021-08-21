Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—EC approval of Pfizer's Xeljanz for JIA and PsA

Biotechnology
21 August 2021

The European Commission (EC) has approved US pharma giant Pfizer’s Xeljanz (tofacitinib) for the treatment of active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) and juvenile psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in patients two years of age and older who have responded inadequately to previous therapy with disease modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs).

Two formulations were approved, a tablet and a new oral solution (weight-based dosing).

Xeljanz is the first and only Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved in Europe for the treatment of polyarticular JIA and juvenile PsA and has received regulatory approval in four indications in the European Union, the most of any JAK inhibitor, said Pfizer.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Another delay for baricitinib as FDA calls for more clinical data
17 April 2017
Biotechnology
Latest big player cleared to fight for psoriatic arthritis market
18 December 2017
Biotechnology
Xeljanz EU approval important for 'up to third' of rheumatoid arthritis patients
29 March 2017
Biotechnology
FDA drug safety communication on Xeljanz
5 February 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze