Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—EC expands approval of Eisai's Fycompa to include children

Biotechnology
13 November 2020

The European Commission (EC) has approved expanding the indication of Fycompa (perampanel) to include the treatment of children with epilepsy.

Eisai’s anti-epileptic agent will now be available as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures (POS) with or without secondary generalized seizures in children from four years old and primary generalised tonic-clonic seizures (PGTC) in children from seven years old with idiopathic generalised epilepsy (IGE).

Nearly a million children and adolescents are estimated to have active epilepsy in Europe, with 100,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Despite currently available treatments, up to 20% of pediatric patients have poorly controlled seizures, placing a burden on their quality of life and that of their family and carers.

Neil West, vice president EMEA, for Eisai’s global neurology business unit, said: “Eisai is very pleased to be able to provide a new treatment option for children with epilepsy. We hope it will provide better seizure control for the patients that need it, allowing them, and their families, to live the life they want to with confidence.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Eisai launches Fycompa in China
6 January 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze