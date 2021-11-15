Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—EC nod for Celltrion's MAb regdanvimab for COVID-19

Biotechnology
15 November 2021

The European Commission (EC) has approved South Korean firm Celltrion Healthcare’s Regkirona (regdanvimab, CT-P59), one of the first monoclonal antibody treatments granted marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency.

The EC granted marketing authorization for adults with COVID-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

The decision from the EC follows a positive opinion by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) on November 11, 2021, which also backed Roche’s Ronapreve (casirivimab/imdevimab).

“Today’s achievement, coupled with CHMP positive opinion for regdanvimab, underscores our ongoing commitment to addressing the world’s greatest health challenges,” said Dr HoUng Kim, head of Medical and Marketing Division at Celltrion Healthcare.

“Typically, the recommendations from the CHMP are passed on to the EC for rapid legally binding decisions within a month or two, however, given the unprecedented times, we have received the EC approval within a day,” he added.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
EMA starts reviewing Regkirona for COVID-19 patients
4 October 2021
Biotechnology
TGA grants provisional approval for Celltrion's regdanvimab
10 December 2021
Biotechnology
Celltrion's cocktail therapy candidate CT-P63 meets primary goals against Omicron
4 January 2022
Biotechnology
EMA recommends appro of MAb medicines for COVID-19
11 November 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze