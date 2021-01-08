Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—EC to buy 300 million more doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

Biotechnology
8 January 2021

The European Commission today proposed to the European Union member states to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by BioNTech and Pfizer, with the option to acquire another 100 million doses.

This would enable the EU to purchase up to 600 million doses of this vaccine, which is already being used across the EU.

The additional doses will be delivered starting in the second quarter of 2021.

The EU has acquired a broad portfolio of vaccines with different technologies.

It has secured up to 2.3 billion doses from the most promising vaccine candidates for Europe and its neighborhood.

In addition to the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, was authorized on January 6, 2021.

Other vaccines are expected to be approved soon.

This vaccine portfolio would enable the EU not only to cover the needs of its whole population, but also to supply vaccines to neighboring countries.

