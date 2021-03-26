BRIEF—Elocta fares well in Hemlibra comparison

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, also known as Sobi, has published a new analysis of Elocta (rFVIIIFc-efmoroctog alfa) for hemophilia A in The Journal of Blood Medicine.

The data show that individualized prophylaxis with Elocta is more efficacious than Roche's Hemlibra (emicizumab), when administered every four weeks, through an indirect comparison of the two treatments.

The analysis also shows Elocta is at least as effective as more frequent emicizumab regimens for the management of hemophilia A.

The report was based on a matching-adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC) of pivotal clinical trial data in adolescents and adults.

Global patient access head Jennifer Cain-Birkmose said the analysis “provides important data to further understand treatment options and demonstrates Elocta’s value for people living with hemophilia.”