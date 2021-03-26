Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Elocta fares well in Hemlibra comparison

Biotechnology
26 March 2021

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, also known as Sobi, has published a  new analysis of Elocta (rFVIIIFc-efmoroctog alfa) for hemophilia A in The Journal of Blood Medicine.

The data show that individualized prophylaxis with Elocta is more efficacious than Roche's Hemlibra (emicizumab), when administered every four weeks, through an indirect comparison of the two treatments.

The analysis also shows Elocta is at least as effective as more frequent emicizumab regimens for the management of hemophilia A.

The report was based on a matching-adjusted indirect comparison (MAIC) of pivotal clinical trial data in adolescents and adults.

Global patient access head Jennifer Cain-Birkmose said the analysis “provides important data to further understand treatment options and demonstrates Elocta’s value for people living with hemophilia.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
New data shows that long-lasting treatment reduces bleeding episodes in hemophilia
23 May 2018
Biotechnology
New Elocta and Alprolix data
10 May 2019
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Further evidence for Elocta and Alprolix in hemophilia
14 July 2020
Biotechnology
New real-world data on Elocta compared with standard half-life factor VIII
13 July 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze