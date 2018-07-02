Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—EMA reapproves UCB's Cimzia

Biotechnology
2 July 2018

Belgian drugmaker UCB has announced a label extension for its Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) therapy, to include an indication for plaque psoriasis.

European Medicines Agency approval for plaque psoriasis follows a previous label extension for pregnancy and lactation following the CRIB and CRADLE studies.

The extension marks UCB's first foray into immunology, where it asserts there is "significant unmet need".

"Today’s approval provides patients and their healthcare professionals with a biologic option with 10 years of clinical experience in multiple inflammatory disease indications that may offer durable disease control for psoriasis patients in Europe,” said Richard Warren, consultant dermatologist at Salford NHS Trust.

Jan Keegan, immunology head at UCB, said: "We are delighted to offer patients and healthcare professionals a new treatment option providing sustained efficacy and two different doses to maximize disease control and achieve clear skin".

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Cimzia approved in Japan for people living with multiple psoriatic diseases
28 January 2020
Biotechnology
New label expansion for Cimzia in USA
29 May 2018
Biotechnology
As UCB grows, CEO Tellier pledges to keep chasing innovation
26 July 2018
Biotechnology
BRIEF—EMA approves Cimzia label change
10 January 2018


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
Biotechnology
Protillion and Merck & Co sign AI drug discovery pact
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Moderna prepares for multiple product launches
16 June 2026
Generics
Cancer drug shortage in India: platinum prices push chemo to the brink
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Soleno Therapeutics presents new Vykat XR data at ENDO
16 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Takeda’s oveporexton shows broader benefits in Phase III narcolepsy studies
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Lonza licenses dual-payload ADC technology to Antharis for GI cancer programs
16 June 2026
Biotechnology
Dimerix out-licenses DMX-200 to Everest for Asian markets
16 June 2026


Company Spotlight

A Cambridge, Massachusetts-based gene-editing company whose CRISPR/Cas9 platform has now delivered the first positive Phase III data for an in vivo gene-editing therapy, with a BLA filed for lonvoguran ziclumeran in hereditary angioedema.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze