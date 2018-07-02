BRIEF—EMA reapproves UCB's Cimzia

Belgian drugmaker UCB has announced a label extension for its Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) therapy, to include an indication for plaque psoriasis.

European Medicines Agency approval for plaque psoriasis follows a previous label extension for pregnancy and lactation following the CRIB and CRADLE studies.

The extension marks UCB's first foray into immunology, where it asserts there is "significant unmet need".

"Today’s approval provides patients and their healthcare professionals with a biologic option with 10 years of clinical experience in multiple inflammatory disease indications that may offer durable disease control for psoriasis patients in Europe,” said Richard Warren, consultant dermatologist at Salford NHS Trust.

Jan Keegan, immunology head at UCB, said: "We are delighted to offer patients and healthcare professionals a new treatment option providing sustained efficacy and two different doses to maximize disease control and achieve clear skin".