Wednesday 17 June 2026

BRIEF—Enterprise appoints chief medical officer

Biotechnology
10 February 2020

UK-based Enterprise Therapeutics has appointed David Morris as chief medical officer, leading the Brighton-headquartered firm’s respiratory programs.

Dr Morris joins Enterprise from the Novartis Venture Fund, an investor in Enterprise, where he is currently a managing director, and where he will maintain an appointment as an operating partner.

Enterprise is developing ETD002, a first-in-class TMEM16A potentiator and ETD001, a novel ENaC blocker, therapies aimed at treating all cystic fibrosis patients.



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