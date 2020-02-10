BRIEF—Enterprise appoints chief medical officer

UK-based Enterprise Therapeutics has appointed David Morris as chief medical officer, leading the Brighton-headquartered firm’s respiratory programs.

Dr Morris joins Enterprise from the Novartis Venture Fund, an investor in Enterprise, where he is currently a managing director, and where he will maintain an appointment as an operating partner.

Enterprise is developing ETD002, a first-in-class TMEM16A potentiator and ETD001, a novel ENaC blocker, therapies aimed at treating all cystic fibrosis patients.