Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—EU to review Amryt's Filsuvez submission

Biotechnology
29 March 2021

Amryt has announced the validation of its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Oleogel-S10 by the European Medicines Agency.

The firm has submitted for approval for the treatment of cutaneous manifestations of a rare skin disorder, junctional and dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

The MAA is supported by data from the Phase III EASE study, which met its primary endpoint of accelerated healing of the target wound by day 45.

Chief executive Joe Wiley said: “The validation of the Oleogel-S10 MAA marks another important milestone for Amryt as we progress our lead development candidate Oleogel-S10 with the regulatory authorities in both Europe and the US.”

If approved, the company plans to use the brand name Filsuvez for the product.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Krystal Biotech rockets on positive results with Vyjuvek
30 November 2021
Biotechnology
Amryt setback with CRL for Oleogel-S10 NDA from FDA
1 March 2022
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Amryt submits to US FDA for Oleogel-S10 approval
31 March 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze