BRIEF—Executive appointments at Orchard Therapeutics

Biotechnology
9 September 2021

Orchard Therapeutics has appointed Fulvio Mavilio, formerly chief scientific officer at Smart Immune, as CSO and Nicoletta Loggia, formerly global head of cell and gene at Novartis, as chief technical officer.

At the same time, Leslie Meltzer, formerly senior vice president of medical affairs at the company, will become chief medical officer.

The company is continuing to advance its later-stage portfolio and expand its hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy pipeline into larger indications.

Chief executive Bobby Gaspar said: “We have seen the potentially transformative impact of our HSC gene therapy approach in devastating rare diseases and are now extending our focus on more prevalent conditions where there is a compelling rationale.”

