BRIEF—Executive change at Roche's Genentech

11 May 2020

Swiss drugmaker Roche has appointed Aviv Regev as the new Head of Genentech Research and Early Development (gRED), replacing Michael Varney, who is retiring.

Dr Regev is currently Chair of the Faculty, Core Institute Member, and member of the Executive Leadership Team of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard.

She is also Professor of Biology at MIT and Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Chief executive Severin Schwan said: “She brings a rare combination of expertise that will help us unlock even more possibilities in data-based drug discovery and development.”

