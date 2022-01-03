Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Faron names Marie-Louise Fjällskog as CMO

Biotechnology
3 January 2022

London-listed Finnish biotech company Faron Pharmaceuticals has appointed Marie-Louise Fjällskog as chief medical officer.

Dr Fjällskog will be based in Boston, USA, and her appointment is effective immediately.

Dr Fjällskog has over 30 years of experience in clinical oncology, translational research, and drug development.

She joins Faron from Sensei Biotherapeutics, a Nasdaq listed immuno-oncology focused biopharmaceutical company.

As CMO at Sensei, she was responsible for leading clinical and development strategy and operations.

She also played a key role in Sensei’s successful $152 million IPO, which closed in February 2021.

In her new role, Dr Fjällskog will join Faron’s management team and provide leadership and direction in accelerating the company’s clinical development programs.

Her primary focus will be bexmarilimab, Faron’s wholly-owned, novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate currently in development as a potential monotherapy in patients with solid tumors.

Faron is also advancing plans to study bexmarilimab in the neoadjuvant setting, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and as a treatment for hematological malignancies.

