BRIEF—FDA accepts tepotinib NDA for priority review

Biotechnology
25 August 2020

German’s Merck KGaA says that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted and granted Priority Review to the new drug application (NDA) for once-daily, orally-dosed tepotinib for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have a mutation that leads to mesenchymal-epithelial transition exon 14 (METex14) skipping, as detected by a Food and Drug Administration-approved test.

Tepotinib was granted Priority Review and is being reviewed by the FDA under its Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which is intended to create a more efficient review process to bring safe and effective treatments to patients as early as possible.

Priority Review is intended to accelerate evaluation of applications for drugs that could offer improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications.

In March 2020, tepotinib became the first oral MET inhibitor indicated for the treatment of advanced NSCLC harboring MET gene alterations to receive a regulatory approval globally, with the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) approval for the treatment of patients with unresectable, advanced or recurrent NSCLC with METex14 skipping alterations.

