Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—FDA backs Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines for infants

Biotechnology
17 June 2022

The US Food and Drug Administration today authorized emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include use in children down to six months of age, with the decision coming just a day after an FDA advisory panel recommended approval in this age group.

  • For the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, brand name Spikevax, the FDA amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) to include use of the vaccine in individuals six months through 17 years of age. The vaccine had been authorized for use in adults 18 years of age and older.
  • For the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, trade name Comirnaty, the FDA amended the EUA to include use of the vaccine in individuals six months through four years of age. The vaccine had been authorized for use in individuals five years and older. 

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Heart inflammation confirmed as "very rare" vaccine side effect by PRAC
3 December 2021
Biotechnology
Better late than never, FDA nod could be big news for Novavax
14 July 2022
Biotechnology
EMA looks set to give latest Comirnaty jab the nod
30 August 2023
Biotechnology
New approval for unique protein-based coronavirus vaccine
25 January 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze