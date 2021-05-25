Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—FDA final guidance on bispecific antibody development

Biotechnology
25 May 2021

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a final guidance,  Bispecific Antibody Development Programs.

This final guidance provides recommendations for industry and other parties involved in developing bispecific antibodies, which are antibody-based products that target more than one antigen.

These recommendations include general regulatory and scientific considerations for bispecific antibodies. Industry and other stakeholders can engage FDA to discuss their individual bispecific antibody under development.

With regard to changes from the draft version of this guidance, this final guidance clarifies quality, non-clinical, and clinical considerations when developing bispecific antibodies.

Bispecific antibodies have potential advantages over other therapies, as they can target multiple disease-modifying molecules with one drug. Save

Additional guidance is warranted regarding the regulatory pathway to evaluate bispecific antibodies.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Celgene’s psoriasis drug Otezla gains FDA approval
24 September 2014
Biotechnology
NIH study finds mothers’ use of tenofovir tied to lower bone mineral content in newborns
5 October 2015
Biotechnology
Placon Therapeutics spun out as independent company
29 March 2016
Biotechnology
Heart inflammation confirmed as "very rare" vaccine side effect by PRAC
3 December 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze