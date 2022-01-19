Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—FDA setback for GenSight's Lumevoq

Biotechnology
19 January 2022

A US regulatory setback sent the shares of French ophthalmics company GenSight Biologics tumbling yesterday.

As planned, GenSight provided the US Food and Drug Administration with an update on the clinical data generated to date with Lumevoq (lenadogene nolparvovec), including the indirect comparison to Natural History and the REFLECT data, in the context of a Type-C meeting held in December 2021.

The agency provided feedback in January 2022 recommending that the company conduct an additional placebo-controlled trial to bolster the demonstration of Lumevoq efficacy in view of the unexpected bilateral effect observed in unilaterally treated patients in the RESCUE, REVERSE and REFLECT trials.

GenSight says it is engaging with the FDA on the design of such a trial and aims to initiate it as soon as possible in 2022.

GenSight is developing the gene therapy for the treatment of vision loss due to Leber hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON).

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Gene therapy seems to work too well
1 July 2021
Biotechnology
GenSight tanks as it pulls EMA filing for Lumevoq
24 April 2023
Biotechnology
GenSight's Lumevoq granted PIM designation by MHRA
7 September 2021
Biotechnology
GenSight submits MAA for lead therapy
16 September 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze