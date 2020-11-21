Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—FDA to convene AdCom for BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Biotechnology
21 November 2020

The US Food and Drug Administration say it has scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on December 10 to discuss the request for emergency use authorization (EUA) of a COVID-19 vaccine, dubbed BNT162b2, from Pfizer in partnership with BioNTech that was filed on Friday.

The submission is based on a vaccine efficacy rate of 95% (p<0.0001) demonstrated in the companies’ Phase III clinical study in participants without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (first primary objective) and also in participants with and without prior SARS-CoV-2 infection (second primary objective), in each case measured from seven days after the second dose.

If approved, the vaccine will be the fastest to market in history, and the first to use mRNA technology.

The FDA intends to make background materials available to the public, including the meeting agenda and committee roster, no later than two business days prior to the meeting.

EMA delay

A full submission to the European Medicines Agency, which was also expected this week, has been postponed because the EU regulator has asked for more trial data than its US counterpart, according to people familiar with the process, reported by the Financial Times.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BioNTech posts revenues well ahead of expectations
10 August 2021
Biotechnology
BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine capable of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 UK Strain
20 January 2021
Biotechnology
UK signs deal with Pfizer/BioNTech for further 35 million vaccine doses
24 August 2021
Biotechnology
Pfizer and BioNTech initiate FDA rolling BLA submission for their COVID-19 vaccine
7 May 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze