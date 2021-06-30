Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Findings on Moderna vaccine against variants 'encouraging'

Biotechnology
30 June 2021

New results have been announced from in vitro neutralization studies of sera from individuals vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine showing activity against variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine produced neutralizing titers against all variants tested, including the Delta strain first identified in India.

Stéphane Bancel, chief executive of Moderna, said: “As we seek to defeat the pandemic, it is imperative that we are proactive as the virus evolves. We remain committed to studying emerging variants, generating data and sharing it as it becomes available. These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—Additional manufacturing capacity for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
11 June 2021
Biotechnology
TGA provisional appro for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
10 August 2021
Biotechnology
BRIEF—EMA evaluating COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in young people
8 June 2021
Biotechnology
EMA approves scale-up of Spikevax manufacturing and supply
2 August 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze