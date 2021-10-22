Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—First breast cancer indication approved for Keytruda in Europe

Biotechnology
22 October 2021

Adding another string to the bow of the mega-blockbuster checkpoint inhibitor, the European Commission (EC) has approved Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Merck & Co’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) in adults whose tumors express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score [CPS] ≥10) and who have not received prior chemotherapy for metastatic disease.

Triple-negative breast cancer is an aggressive type of breast cancer. This represents the first approval in Europe in a breast cancer setting for Keytruda, which generated first-half sales of over $8 billion.

“This approval is an important milestone for appropriate patients with metastatic TNBC who are in need of new treatment options,” said Dr Javier Cortés, head of the International Breast Cancer Center (IBCC), Quironsalud Group. “With this approval, patients in Europe with metastatic TNBC whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥10) have a new immunotherapy treatment option that can be used in combination with different chemotherapy agents,” he added.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
First-line gastric cancer nod for Keytruda plus chemo
17 November 2023
Biotechnology
BRIEF—FDA approves yet another indication for Keytruda
13 January 2024
Biotechnology
Keytruda not recommended in head and neck cancer by NICE
15 January 2020
Biotechnology
Five new indications approved for Keytruda in Japan
4 January 2019


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze