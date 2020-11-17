Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Five Prime prices upsized public offering

Biotechnology
17 November 2020

US biotech Five Prime Therapeutics has announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7,200,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $21.00 per share.

The size of the offering was upsized from 5,000,000 shares to 7,200,000 shares.

Five Prime estimates that the net proceeds from the sale of the shares will be approximately $141.9 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Five Prime.

In addition, Five Prime has granted the underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,080,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price.

Five Prime plans to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with other available funds, to fund ongoing clinical development of bemarituzumab and FPT155, to advance FPA157 through pre-clinical and into clinical development, to advance its late-stage research programs and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Amgen's bet on Five Prime needs more than one label for bemarituzumab to pay off, says analyst
19 April 2021
Biotechnology
Five Prime updates bemarituzumab FIGHT data
16 January 2021
Biotechnology
Five Prime fired up by top-line Phase II data readout on bemarituzumab
11 November 2020
Biotechnology
Positive Phase III results for Amgen’s bemarituzumab
30 June 2025


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze