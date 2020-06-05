Wednesday 15 April 2026

BRIEF—former Amgen exec joins Moderna as CFO

Biotechnology
5 June 2020

US biotech Moderna Therapeutics, which is one of the more advanced developers of a potential COVID-19 vaccine with its mRNA-1273, has announced that David Meline has joined the firm as chief financial officer (CFO), effective Monday, June 8, 2020. He will serve on Moderna’s executive committee and report to chief executive Stéphane Bancel.

Mr Meline joins Moderna from Amgen, where he served as CFO and executive vice president EVP from 2014 through 2019. At Amgen, he was responsible for all finance, information systems and global business services activities across 100 countries. In this role, Mr. Meline led enterprise-wide transformation while increasing growth and productivity and reducing development cycle time. Prior to Amgen, Mr Meline spent six years at 3M Company.

Welcoming Mr Meline to Moderna, Mr Bancel commented: “As we prepare for the Phase III studies of our SARS-CoV-2 vaccine and our CMV vaccine, we are entering another critical phase for the company. We have started to build commercial capabilities and started to set up commercial subsidiaries in several countries.”

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