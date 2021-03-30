BRIEF—Full stack of regulatory boosts for Rocket

New Jersey, USA-based Rocket Pharmaceuticals has picked up European Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation for its investigational gene therapy RP-L201.

The therapy is being tested for leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I (LAD-I) in a Phase I/II trial.

Rocket also holds FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Rare Pediatric, and Fast Track designations in the USA, as well as the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product designation in Europe.

Orphan drug designations have also been granted in both regions for the program.

The firm is targeting the second quarter of 2021 for the release of initial Phase II data.