Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Full stack of regulatory boosts for Rocket

Biotechnology
30 March 2021

New Jersey, USA-based Rocket Pharmaceuticals has picked up European Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation for its investigational gene therapy RP-L201.

The therapy is being tested for leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I (LAD-I) in a Phase I/II trial.

Rocket also holds FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Rare Pediatric, and Fast Track designations in the USA, as well as the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product designation in Europe.

Orphan drug designations have also been granted in both regions for the program.

The firm is targeting the second quarter of 2021 for the release of initial Phase II data.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Rocket Pharma falls as it encounters delay on Kresladi
14 February 2024
Biotechnology
Rocket rises as it receives RMAT status for LAD-I gene therapy
10 March 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze