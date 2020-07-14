BRIEF—Further evidence for Elocta and Alprolix in hemophilia

Final results have been presented from the PUPs A-LONG and PUPs B-LONG studies assessing Elocta (efmoroctocog alfa) and Alprolix (eftrenonacog alfa) in previously untreated patients (PUPs) with hemophilia A and B, respectively.

The results were presented jointly by Swedish biotech Sobi and French pharma major Sanofi, collaborators in the development and commercialization of these therapies.

Milan Zdravkovic, head of research and development and chief medical officer at Sobi, said: “These are the first published final results for extended half-life treatments in PUPs demonstrating tolerance and efficacy in this vulnerable patient population. Each year, hemophilia A and B affect one in 5,000 and 20,000 males born, respectively, and this data marks a breakthrough in building evidence of efficacy and safety of Elocta and Alprolix in these patient populations.

“The results further strengthen the growing body of evidence generated from clinical study and post-marketing experience with Elocta and Alprolix.”

Elocta is known as such in Europe, but as Eloctate in the USA and elsewhere.