BRIEF—Gene therapy company VectorY launches with 31 million euros

VectorY has raised 31 million euros ($38 million) in a seed financing round led by life sciences venture capital fund Forbion, with money also from BioGeneration Ventures and Eli Lilly.

A fully integrated gene therapy company, VectorY is focused on the development of innovative vectorized antibodies for muscular and neurodegenerative disorders.

The Dutch company has also appointed Alexander Vos as chief executive and Sander van Deventer as chief technology officer.

The proceeds will be used to establish pre-clinical proof of concept for vectorized antibodies in target indications of ALS and Alzheimer’s, and to establish proprietary manufacturing capabilities, including a state-of-the-art GMP facility in the Netherlands.