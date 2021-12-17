BRIEF—Genfit takes punt on cholangiocarcinoma candidate

Genoscience Pharma, a French biotech developing unique lysosomotropic drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune and infectious diseases through autophagy modulation, has announced the licensing of its PPT-1 inhibitor, GNS561, in cholangiocarcinoma, to Genfit, a late-stage biopharma focused on metabolic and chronic liver diseases.

Lille-based Genfit will develop and potentially commercialize GNS561 in cholangiocarcinoma in the USA, Canada and Europe, and is committed to taking a three million euros ($3.4 million) equity stake in Genoscience, as well as clinical and regulatory milestone payments and tiered royalties.

The first payable milestone is contingent on positive results from the Phase II trial in cholangiocarcinoma, which is expected to start in the first half of 2022.

GNS561 has completed pre-clinical studies and a Phase Ib trial to confirm the rationale for targeting cholangiocarcinoma, a rare liver malignancy with high mortality and with limited treatment options.