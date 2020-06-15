Friday 12 June 2026

BRIEF—Germany takes stake in mRNA specialist

Biotechnology
15 June 2020

Germany has invested 300 million euros ($338 million) in the biotech company CureVac, taking a 23% stake in the mRNA-based therapy specialist.

Invested through the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW), the money will be used to further development of the company’s proprietary pipeline and mRNA platform technology and expand business activities.

Federal minister Peter Altmaier said the investment was: “a first and important implementation of the comprehensive Corona Economic Stimulus and Future Technologies Package,” which was agreed in June 2020.

The investment is part of a move to gain greater independence over the production process for medical substances and vaccines.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BioNTech enters CAR-T cell therapy collaboration with Autolus
8 February 2024
Biotechnology
Bayer's innovation chief on the value of betting big and preparing to fail
11 May 2018
Biotechnology
Leaps by Bayer leads $80 million Series A financing for Cellino
25 January 2022
Biotechnology
BioNTech taps pDNA supplier for Omicron COVID vaccine
9 February 2022


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Wegovy pill becomes first and only daily GLP-1 weight loss tablet approved in UK
Pharmaceutical
Wegovy pill becomes first and only daily GLP-1 weight loss tablet approved in UK
11 June 2026
Biotechnology
Takeda’s zasocitinib outperforms deucravacitinib in PsO
11 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
From raising awareness to developing treatments, Alexion is fighting HPP battle on many fronts
11 June 2026
Generics
Richter and Hetero collaborate on Ozempic generic
11 June 2026
Biotechnology
Oriva appoints Agnès Arbat as CEO as endometriosis drug enters clinic
11 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Grifols breaks ground on new manufacturing site in Spain
11 June 2026
Biotechnology
FDA accepts Roche’s Tecentriq sBLA for priority review
11 June 2026


Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotechnology company using a cyclodextrin platform to restore defective intracellular cholesterol trafficking, with lead asset adrabetadex under FDA priority review for infantile-onset Niemann-Pick disease type C.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze