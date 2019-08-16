Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Gilead and Galapagos file for filgotinib in EU

Biotechnology
16 August 2019

Gilead Sciences and Galapagos have filed for European regulatory approval to market the JAK1 inhibitor filgotinib, for the treatment of adults with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

The applicationhas been validated by the European Medicines Agency

Gilead bought the rights to the candidate from Belgium-based Galapagos in 2015, in a deal worth up to $2 billion, including $725 million upfront. That agreement was signed months after AbbVie turned its back on the drug.

The application is supported by positive 24-week data from the Phase III FINCH trials. The firms plan to submit for approval in the USA later this year.

