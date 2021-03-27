BRIEF—Gilead poaches Amgen exec as VP research

Gilead Sciences said on Friday that Flavius Martin will join the company as executive vice president, research, and will become a member of the company’s senior leadership team, reporting to chairman and chief executive Daniel O’Day.

Dr Martin will assume responsibility for Gilead’s research organization effective April 12, 2021, and takes over from Bill Lee, who is retiring from the US biotech after three decades.

Dr Martin brings to his new role significant experience overseeing industry-leading research, with particular expertise in oncology and inflammation.

He joins Gilead from Amgen, where he most recently served as VP research biology, leading discovery for oncology, inflammation and cardiometabolic Research.

Prior to Amgen, Dr Martin worked as a scientist and leader at Genentech, which is now a part of Swiss pharma giant Roche.