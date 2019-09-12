BRIEF—Golden Ticket competition for biotech startups

Astellas Venture Management and Mission Bay Capital BioLabs (MBC BioLabs) are supporting pre-clinical scientific research with a "Golden Ticket" initiative.

The competition offers scientists or emerging biotech startups one-year’s usage of MBC BioLabs' state-of-the-art lab facility and access to Astellas' research and development (R&D) capabilities and business leaders.

General manager Douglas Crawford said: "Our labs are a wonderful platform to explore and engage with whitespace opportunities and then drive the best ideas to commercialization. We are excited that Astellas has chosen our Golden Ticket program to amplify their external innovation initiatives."

Entrants can submit a non-confidential company presentation to MBC BioLabs to be considered.