BRIEF—GSK's Zejula approved in Canada for first-line maintenance treatment of women with advanced ovarian cancer

Biotechnology
6 October 2020

Zejula (niraparib) is now approved in Canada for the monotherapy maintenance treatment of women with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

Alex Romanovschi, country medical director, GlaxoSmithKline Canada, said: “Tragically, thousands of women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in Canada this year, and about 2,000 are expected to die.

“Zejula represents a significant step forward as GSK is accelerating its oncology pipeline to deliver the next generation of medicines to Canadian patients. As part of GSK's renewed focus on oncology, we're proud that Zejula is now approved for first-line maintenance therapy, helping address the needs of Canadians living with these cancers earlier.”

